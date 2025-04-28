Rana's Custody Extended: Unraveling New Terror Plots

A Delhi court has granted an additional 12 days of custody to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The extension follows a request to further interrogate Rana concerning potential terror plots targeting multiple Indian cities, including Delhi.

Senior NIA officials presented evidence in a closed session with the judge, contending that Rana's cooperation was indispensable to piece together the scope of the sinister conspiracy. Represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, the NIA emphasized the necessity of retracing details of the attacks planned over 17 years ago that echoed the catastrophic 26/11 incident.

Known as a close associate of main conspirator David Headley, Rana was extradited to India following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The NIA's case highlights the severity of past and potential future threats as its investigation continues under stringent judicial arrangements and security measures.

