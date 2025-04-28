Justice Served: Life Sentences for Starvation Murder in Dowry Case

A court in Kerala has handed life sentences to a man and his mother for the starvation death of Thushara, the man's wife, over a dowry dispute.

The judge, S Subash, imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Chandulal (36) and Geetha (62), highlighting the gravity of the crime.

This tragic case, considered unprecedented by Advocate Mahendra K B, shed light on extreme dowry-related abuse, provoking widespread public outrage.

