Justice Served: Life Sentences for Starvation Murder in Dowry Case
A court sentenced Chandulal and his mother Geetha to life for starving Chandulal's wife, Thushara, to death for dowry in 2019. The unprecedented case, which took place in Kerala, led to significant public outrage. Thushara died weighing only 20-21 kg due to enforced starvation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A court in Kerala has handed life sentences to a man and his mother for the starvation death of Thushara, the man's wife, over a dowry dispute.
The judge, S Subash, imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Chandulal (36) and Geetha (62), highlighting the gravity of the crime.
This tragic case, considered unprecedented by Advocate Mahendra K B, shed light on extreme dowry-related abuse, provoking widespread public outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- court
- life sentence
- dowry
- starvation
- murder
- Kerala
- Thushara
- Chandulal
- Geetha
- outrage
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Conclusion: Accused in Kalyan Minor's Murder Commits Suicide
Tragic Village Enmity Leads to Grisly Murder in Yamuna Nagar
Tension and Tragedy: Dalit Man's Murder and Ambedkar Statue Removal Stir Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
Tragic Demise of Kerala Lawyer P G Manu Amid Ongoing Investigations
Tragic Murder in Yamuna Nagar: A Case of Old Enmity