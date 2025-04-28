Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Sentences for Starvation Murder in Dowry Case

A court sentenced Chandulal and his mother Geetha to life for starving Chandulal's wife, Thushara, to death for dowry in 2019. The unprecedented case, which took place in Kerala, led to significant public outrage. Thushara died weighing only 20-21 kg due to enforced starvation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:06 IST
Justice Served: Life Sentences for Starvation Murder in Dowry Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Kerala has handed life sentences to a man and his mother for the starvation death of Thushara, the man's wife, over a dowry dispute.

The judge, S Subash, imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Chandulal (36) and Geetha (62), highlighting the gravity of the crime.

This tragic case, considered unprecedented by Advocate Mahendra K B, shed light on extreme dowry-related abuse, provoking widespread public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025