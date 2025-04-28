Gambling Den Bust in Latur Yields 10 Arrests

Authorities in Latur have successfully dismantled an illegal gambling operation, resulting in the arrest of ten individuals, according to a police statement on Monday.

The operation, located in Mitra Nagar, was raided on April 25, leading to the confiscation of cash, mobile phones, and various gambling implements with a total worth of Rs 5.89 lakh.

The suspects are now facing charges under the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act, as detailed by the police official involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)