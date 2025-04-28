Odisha Clampdown: Ration Cards of Foreign Nationals to be Canceled

In the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam attack claiming 26 lives, Odisha's state government has announced a crackdown on illegally issued ration cards to foreign nationals. This decision mirrors the administration's tighter stance on foreign nationals availing benefits meant solely for Indian citizens, as revealed by state officials on Monday.

State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra highlighted the directive for district collectors to immediately annul ration cards issued to Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Burmese nationals, especially those residing in the coastal regions like Balasore, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts. Other officials reiterated the need for swift identification of these foreign beneficiaries.

The Odisha government has so far identified a significant number of illegal residents, predominantly from Bangladesh. Law and Panchayati Raj ministries have initiated verification processes, doubling down on efforts to ensure that foreign nationals cannot continue to receive state benefits unfairly, as deportations and citizenship verification processes continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)