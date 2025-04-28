Owaisi's Strong Stance: Storing Indus Waters Post-Treaty Suspension

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has weighed in on India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, criticizing Pakistan for its backing of terrorism. Owaisi urged for strategic measures including storing the water and pressing for Pakistan to be added to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

The decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, in abeyance has sparked a debate on the utilization of water resources. Owaisi emphasized the necessity of storing diverted water from India's eastern rivers while supporting the government's stance.

Owaisi accused Pakistan of financing terrorism and called for cyber attacks in self-defense. Despite his critiques, he affirmed support for the Indian government's strategic choices while arguing for a reassessment of its deterrent policy in light of recent attacks.

