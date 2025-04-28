Left Menu

Owaisi's Strong Stance: Storing Indus Waters Post-Treaty Suspension

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi discusses India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam attack, criticizing Pakistan's support for terrorism. He suggests measures like storing diverted water, pressing for Pakistan in FATF's grey list, and cyber attacks. Owaisi supports India's decision but highlights the need to review deterrence policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:46 IST
Owaisi's Strong Stance: Storing Indus Waters Post-Treaty Suspension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has weighed in on India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, criticizing Pakistan for its backing of terrorism. Owaisi urged for strategic measures including storing the water and pressing for Pakistan to be added to the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

The decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, in abeyance has sparked a debate on the utilization of water resources. Owaisi emphasized the necessity of storing diverted water from India's eastern rivers while supporting the government's stance.

Owaisi accused Pakistan of financing terrorism and called for cyber attacks in self-defense. Despite his critiques, he affirmed support for the Indian government's strategic choices while arguing for a reassessment of its deterrent policy in light of recent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025