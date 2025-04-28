Left Menu

Juvenile Arrests in Seelampur Murder Shake Community

In northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, two 17-year-old juveniles were apprehended for the murder of a 21-year-old man. The killing was driven by personal rivalry. Efforts are ongoing to capture another suspect involved in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:26 IST
Juvenile Arrests in Seelampur Murder Shake Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident that has stunned the northeast Delhi's Seelampur community, two 17-year-old juveniles have been apprehended by law enforcement in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man, identified as Sameer. This revelation was announced by police officials on Monday.

The murder, which occurred late Sunday night, reportedly stemmed from personal rivalry. Police stated that one of the juveniles held a longstanding grudge against Sameer, leading to the tragic event. The victim was found by authorities after a distress call and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police efforts are currently underway to trace an additional suspect involved in this heinous crime. With a case now registered, authorities continue to analyze CCTV footage and investigate further into the motives and circumstances of the killing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025