Juvenile Arrests in Seelampur Murder Shake Community

In a shocking incident that has stunned the northeast Delhi's Seelampur community, two 17-year-old juveniles have been apprehended by law enforcement in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man, identified as Sameer. This revelation was announced by police officials on Monday.

The murder, which occurred late Sunday night, reportedly stemmed from personal rivalry. Police stated that one of the juveniles held a longstanding grudge against Sameer, leading to the tragic event. The victim was found by authorities after a distress call and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police efforts are currently underway to trace an additional suspect involved in this heinous crime. With a case now registered, authorities continue to analyze CCTV footage and investigate further into the motives and circumstances of the killing.

