Left Menu

BRICS Nations Unite to Challenge US Tariff Policies

BRICS foreign ministers met in Rio de Janeiro to address US tariff threats. The group aims to issue a joint critique of unilateral trade moves and emphasize multilateral negotiations. An expanded BRICS faces challenges from US trade actions, while also addressing climate finance at the upcoming UN climate summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST
BRICS Nations Unite to Challenge US Tariff Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign ministers from the BRICS group convened in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to strategize against the growing imposition of US tariffs, a move driven by President Donald Trump.

The meeting aims to culminate in a unified statement condemning 'unilateral measures' in trade, as nations like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, now joined by six others, strive to prioritize multilateral trade negotiations.

Amid challenges from the US, particularly due to heavy tariffs on China, the expanded BRICS is also prepping to address climate finance strategies during the forthcoming UN climate summit in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025