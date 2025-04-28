BRICS Nations Unite to Challenge US Tariff Policies
BRICS foreign ministers met in Rio de Janeiro to address US tariff threats. The group aims to issue a joint critique of unilateral trade moves and emphasize multilateral negotiations. An expanded BRICS faces challenges from US trade actions, while also addressing climate finance at the upcoming UN climate summit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST
Foreign ministers from the BRICS group convened in Rio de Janeiro on Monday to strategize against the growing imposition of US tariffs, a move driven by President Donald Trump.
The meeting aims to culminate in a unified statement condemning 'unilateral measures' in trade, as nations like Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, now joined by six others, strive to prioritize multilateral trade negotiations.
Amid challenges from the US, particularly due to heavy tariffs on China, the expanded BRICS is also prepping to address climate finance strategies during the forthcoming UN climate summit in Brazil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
