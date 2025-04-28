Unmasking an Identity Fraud Network
Authorities uncovered a large-scale identity forgery operation in Delhi. Three arrests were made, revealing a cache of forged documents and tools used to manipulate Aadhaar details. The gang used fake biometric data to bypass security, posing significant risks to national identity processes. Investigations are ongoing.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have dismantled a major identity forgery operation, arresting three individuals involved in fabricating documents for fraudulent Aadhaar updates.
The operation came to light following multiple raids, uncovering forged documents, software-equipped laptops, and tools for biometric manipulation.
Fake biometric data were used to illegally modify Aadhaar records, representing a severe breach in identity security. Authorities continue their investigation into this widespread forgery network.
