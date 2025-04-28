Unmasking an Identity Fraud Network

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have dismantled a major identity forgery operation, arresting three individuals involved in fabricating documents for fraudulent Aadhaar updates.

The operation came to light following multiple raids, uncovering forged documents, software-equipped laptops, and tools for biometric manipulation.

Fake biometric data were used to illegally modify Aadhaar records, representing a severe breach in identity security. Authorities continue their investigation into this widespread forgery network.

