Left Menu

Empowering Voices: NCW's Public Hearing Initiative for Women's Grievances

The National Commission for Women, led by Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, held a public hearing in Hyderabad to address women's grievances. Complaints included domestic violence and cybercrimes. The event aimed to bring justice closer to women by providing a platform for their voices to be heard and concerns promptly addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:51 IST
Empowering Voices: NCW's Public Hearing Initiative for Women's Grievances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women, under the leadership of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, conducted a public hearing in Hyderabad, focusing on addressing grievances directly from women. The event was part of the 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar' initiative aimed at making justice accessible.

During the hearing, the Commission addressed 30 registered complaints from the Hyderabad police commissionerate spanning 2022 to 2024, as well as 50-60 walk-in and several NRI-related grievances. Senior police and government officials were present to facilitate swift resolutions.

Rahatkar emphasized the importance of providing a platform for women's voices, addressing issues like domestic violence and cybercrimes. The event was attended by Telangana Women's Commission Chairperson Nerella Sarada and other officials, further highlighting the collaborative effort to ensure women's concerns are effectively addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025