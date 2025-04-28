Empowering Voices: NCW's Public Hearing Initiative for Women's Grievances

The National Commission for Women, under the leadership of Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, conducted a public hearing in Hyderabad, focusing on addressing grievances directly from women. The event was part of the 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar' initiative aimed at making justice accessible.

During the hearing, the Commission addressed 30 registered complaints from the Hyderabad police commissionerate spanning 2022 to 2024, as well as 50-60 walk-in and several NRI-related grievances. Senior police and government officials were present to facilitate swift resolutions.

Rahatkar emphasized the importance of providing a platform for women's voices, addressing issues like domestic violence and cybercrimes. The event was attended by Telangana Women's Commission Chairperson Nerella Sarada and other officials, further highlighting the collaborative effort to ensure women's concerns are effectively addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)