Himachal Pradesh Deports Pakistani Nationals Post-Terror Attack
Himachal Pradesh Police deported two Pakistani nationals following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The deportation order comes as part of central government directives aimed at maintaining security and legal compliance. Ten Pakistani Hindu nationals in Kangra will not be deported, while the status in Shimla is under verification.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack, two Pakistani nationals in Solan on a medical visa were deported by Himachal Pradesh Police under central government orders, as confirmed on Monday.
Despite deportations, ten Pakistani Hindu nationals living in Kangra district will stay, with their visas remaining valid, per an April 25 communication from the External Affairs Ministry.
Authorities have clarified that no Pakistani nationals reside in other districts such as Bilaspur or Kinnaur. The inquiry for Shimla continues, ensuring security through monitoring and public assistance in reporting suspicious activities remain a priority for the Himachal Pradesh Police.
