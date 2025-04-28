Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Deports Pakistani Nationals Post-Terror Attack

Himachal Pradesh Police deported two Pakistani nationals following a terror attack in Pahalgam. The deportation order comes as part of central government directives aimed at maintaining security and legal compliance. Ten Pakistani Hindu nationals in Kangra will not be deported, while the status in Shimla is under verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:54 IST
Himachal Pradesh Deports Pakistani Nationals Post-Terror Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, two Pakistani nationals in Solan on a medical visa were deported by Himachal Pradesh Police under central government orders, as confirmed on Monday.

Despite deportations, ten Pakistani Hindu nationals living in Kangra district will stay, with their visas remaining valid, per an April 25 communication from the External Affairs Ministry.

Authorities have clarified that no Pakistani nationals reside in other districts such as Bilaspur or Kinnaur. The inquiry for Shimla continues, ensuring security through monitoring and public assistance in reporting suspicious activities remain a priority for the Himachal Pradesh Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025