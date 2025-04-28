Himachal Pradesh Deports Pakistani Nationals Post-Terror Attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, two Pakistani nationals in Solan on a medical visa were deported by Himachal Pradesh Police under central government orders, as confirmed on Monday.

Despite deportations, ten Pakistani Hindu nationals living in Kangra district will stay, with their visas remaining valid, per an April 25 communication from the External Affairs Ministry.

Authorities have clarified that no Pakistani nationals reside in other districts such as Bilaspur or Kinnaur. The inquiry for Shimla continues, ensuring security through monitoring and public assistance in reporting suspicious activities remain a priority for the Himachal Pradesh Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)