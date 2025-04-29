Trump's Executive Order Spurs Controversy Over English Proficiency for Truck Drivers

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order mandating English proficiency for truck drivers in America, a move that has sparked significant concerns among Sikh advocacy groups. These organizations argue the requirement could be discriminatory and create employment hurdles for Sikh drivers, integral to the US trucking industry.

Titled 'Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers,' the order underscores the significance of proficient communication in the national language to maintain roadway safety and effective operations. Trump's administration insists that unqualified drivers compromise road safety and emphasizes the need for compliance with existing federal regulations.

The Sikh Coalition, representing a community heavily involved in trucking, fears this order may disproportionately affect Sikh drivers. They argue it could add unnecessary barriers to employment and disrupt a vital sector previously bolstered by significant contributions from Sikh professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)