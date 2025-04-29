Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Spurs Controversy Over English Proficiency for Truck Drivers

US President Donald Trump's executive order mandates English proficiency for American truck drivers, sparking concerns among Sikh advocacy groups about potential discrimination. The order emphasizes safety and effective communication on roadways. The Sikh Coalition worries that the policy could create employment barriers for Sikh drivers, who are integral to the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:07 IST
Trump's Executive Order Spurs Controversy Over English Proficiency for Truck Drivers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order mandating English proficiency for truck drivers in America, a move that has sparked significant concerns among Sikh advocacy groups. These organizations argue the requirement could be discriminatory and create employment hurdles for Sikh drivers, integral to the US trucking industry.

Titled 'Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America's Truck Drivers,' the order underscores the significance of proficient communication in the national language to maintain roadway safety and effective operations. Trump's administration insists that unqualified drivers compromise road safety and emphasizes the need for compliance with existing federal regulations.

The Sikh Coalition, representing a community heavily involved in trucking, fears this order may disproportionately affect Sikh drivers. They argue it could add unnecessary barriers to employment and disrupt a vital sector previously bolstered by significant contributions from Sikh professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

