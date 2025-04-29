Forged Promises: Thane Businessman Falls Prey to Junior College Admission Scam

In a startling case of fraud, Thane police have registered charges against three individuals for allegedly cheating a local businessman out of Rs 12.2 lakh. Authorities revealed that the accused deceived the businessman by forging documents to assure his son's admission into a junior college despite failing his Class 10 exams.

The complainant reported the crime after realizing he'd been tricked following the accused's pressure to pay a hefty sum. They claimed the money would prevent legal proceedings after an associate's supposed police arrest with the fake certificate.

The alleged scam, spanning between September and December 2024, led to charges filed under sections 318(4) and 336(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sparking concerns over forged educational promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)