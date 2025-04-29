Left Menu

Forged Promises: Thane Businessman Falls Prey to Junior College Admission Scam

Three individuals have been charged with defrauding a businessman of Rs 12.2 lakh in Thane district, Maharashtra. The accused forged documents to promise admission to his son in a junior college. When the businessman learned he'd been scammed, he reported it to police, who filed charges of cheating and forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:24 IST
Forged Promises: Thane Businessman Falls Prey to Junior College Admission Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling case of fraud, Thane police have registered charges against three individuals for allegedly cheating a local businessman out of Rs 12.2 lakh. Authorities revealed that the accused deceived the businessman by forging documents to assure his son's admission into a junior college despite failing his Class 10 exams.

The complainant reported the crime after realizing he'd been tricked following the accused's pressure to pay a hefty sum. They claimed the money would prevent legal proceedings after an associate's supposed police arrest with the fake certificate.

The alleged scam, spanning between September and December 2024, led to charges filed under sections 318(4) and 336(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, sparking concerns over forged educational promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

