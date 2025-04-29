Govt to Lift Ban on Pre-Approval Medicine Advertising at Medical Conferences

In a major step towards modernizing New Zealand’s healthcare regulations and enhancing its economic prospects, the Government announced plans to lift the longstanding prohibition on advertising medicines not yet consented by Medsafe at domestic medical conferences and trade shows. The move was jointly unveiled by Regulation Minister David Seymour, Health Minister Simeon Brown, and Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston.

Minister Seymour emphasized that New Zealand’s current stance is out of touch with global standards.

"New Zealand’s prohibition on advertising medicines yet to be consented by Medsafe is a barrier to hosting world-class medical conferences. The opportunity cost of missing out is immense," Seymour stated.

Internationally, leading jurisdictions such as Australia, Canada, and the European Union allow pharmaceutical companies to advertise pre-approved products at professional medical gatherings. New Zealand’s restrictive rules have, until now, forced its healthcare professionals to seek exposure to cutting-edge treatments by traveling overseas—often at significant personal and institutional expense.

The Ministry for Regulation conducted a comprehensive review and found that the original justification for prohibition—concerns about pharmaceutical companies circumventing formal approval processes—was an overly cautious approach. According to Seymour, this outdated system is no longer proportionate to the actual risks.

Unlocking Economic Potential and Upskilling Healthcare Workforce

The reforms are expected to bring substantial economic benefits. The Government estimates that allowing such advertising could generate approximately $90 million in related revenue over the next few years, driven by an influx of international medical conferences and associated tourism activities.

Health Minister Simeon Brown highlighted the healthcare implications:

"Prohibition contradicts this Government’s efforts to increase medicine access. Enabling medical professionals to learn about new treatments directly will upskill them and help patients receive advanced care faster."

Brown added that existing regulations not only slow down access to innovative treatments but also discourage healthcare workers from staying or coming to New Zealand. By allowing doctors to be trained on the latest therapeutic options within the country, the government aims to enhance retention and satisfaction within the healthcare sector.

With the Government investing a record $30 billion annually into the health system, expectations are rising for improved outcomes and faster integration of innovative treatments.

Strengthening New Zealand’s Position as a Global Conference Hub

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston pointed out the broader tourism and hospitality benefits. She noted that business event participants typically spend $175 more per day than other visitors and often travel during off-peak periods, providing a critical year-round boost to the economy.

"Removing these barriers will allow New Zealand to showcase its world-class conference facilities, hotels, and stunning tourist experiences," Upston said. "We are sending a strong signal: New Zealand is open for business."

The changes are particularly timely, given the country’s investment in new conference centers and infrastructure designed to support large-scale international events. Medical conferences, in particular, are seen as a high-value segment, bringing together thousands of international delegates who not only contribute economically but also foster global partnerships and innovations.

Looking Ahead

This regulatory shift fits within a broader Government agenda aimed at cutting red tape, driving economic growth, and enhancing New Zealand's global competitiveness. Officials across ministries emphasized that balancing safety with innovation is possible and necessary to ensure New Zealand’s healthcare system remains world-class.

Once the reforms are implemented, New Zealand will be better positioned to attract a wider array of international medical conferences and trade shows, offer its healthcare professionals world-leading learning opportunities, and boost its economy through smarter, modern regulation.

The legislation to enact these changes is expected to be introduced later this year, following consultations with key stakeholders, including healthcare associations, pharmaceutical companies, and conference organizers.