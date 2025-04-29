Manawatū Tararua Highway Set to Open June 2025, Reconnecting Tararua Communities

The long-awaited Manawatū Tararua Highway is on track to open to traffic in June 2025, Transport Minister Chris Bishop has announced. This critical infrastructure project, spanning between Ashhurst and Woodville, will restore a vital link between the Manawatū and Tararua districts, reconnecting communities and boosting economic opportunities across the lower North Island.

The Manawatū Gorge, once a crucial route linking the east and west coasts of the lower North Island, was permanently closed in April 2017 following a series of devastating landslides. Since then, travelers and freight operators have been forced to rely on longer, less efficient detour routes, which have significantly increased travel times and transport costs.

The closure severely impacted local communities, particularly in Woodville and Ashhurst, and disrupted regional freight movements. With the new highway nearing completion, hopes are high for a return to faster, safer, and more reliable journeys.

What the New Highway Means for Travelers and Businesses

Minister Bishop emphasized the significant benefits the new highway will bring once it opens.

“Travel times will be greatly improved for both light and heavy vehicles using the new road. General traffic will take between 10 to 12 minutes to drive the road, compared to the current 20 to 25-minute detour," said Mr. Bishop. "The new road will not only be faster but will also offer improved safety and resilience."

The highway has been engineered with modern safety standards in mind. It will feature four lanes, divided by a median barrier, greatly enhancing the safety of the corridor. These improvements are expected to substantially reduce accidents and enhance overall road user confidence.

The Minister also pointed out the economic benefits, particularly for freight operators. By lowering vehicle operating costs and cutting down travel times, businesses in regions like Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, and Manawatū-Whanganui will benefit from increased productivity and reduced logistics expenses.

“This corridor is an important freight link," Bishop said. "An efficient, modern highway will boost economic growth not just in the immediate regions but for the entire North Island.”

Construction Nears the Finish Line

Despite significant progress, some final construction activities are still ongoing. According to Minister Bishop, the tasks ahead include laying the final stages of asphalt, installing roadside barriers, completing line marking, and integrating the new highway into the surrounding roading network.

The project’s total cost now stands at an estimated $824.1 million. While it has been a major investment, the government views it as critical for the resilience and economic development of the region.

Bishop took a moment to acknowledge the communities that have endured the impacts of the closure.

“Woodville and Ashhurst have been significantly affected, and I want to thank them for their patience, resilience, and support throughout this project," he stated.

Looking Ahead: A Symbol of Regional Renewal

The opening of the Manawatū Tararua Highway marks more than just the completion of a construction project—it represents a vital step forward for regional New Zealand. By strengthening transport links, the highway promises to breathe new life into local economies, reduce isolation for small towns, and improve quality of life for residents on both sides of the Tararua Ranges.

Minister Bishop concluded optimistically, saying, “I’m looking forward to the road being open, and I know the local communities are too.”

With the finish line now firmly in sight, June 2025 promises to be a landmark moment for both the Manawatū and Tararua regions.