Fake Currency Bust in Maharashtra: Man Arrested
A 44-year-old man, Sahid Akthar Abdul Hanif Ansari, was arrested in Thane district for possessing counterfeit currency worth Rs 54,000. The police seized the fake notes during a patrol in Bhiwandi, revealing Ansari procured them from a fellow Malegaon resident. A case is registered under BNS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:31 IST
A significant arrest unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as authorities apprehended Sahid Akthar Abdul Hanif Ansari, 44, for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency valued at Rs 54,000.
Ansari, a Malegaon resident, was caught during a routine patrol near Gaibi Nagar in Bhiwandi town. The police discovered forged notes, prompting further investigation.
Authorities have registered a case under section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and commenced a search for Ansari's accomplice, who is believed to reside in Malegaon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
