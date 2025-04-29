Fake Currency Bust in Maharashtra: Man Arrested

A significant arrest unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as authorities apprehended Sahid Akthar Abdul Hanif Ansari, 44, for allegedly possessing counterfeit currency valued at Rs 54,000.

Ansari, a Malegaon resident, was caught during a routine patrol near Gaibi Nagar in Bhiwandi town. The police discovered forged notes, prompting further investigation.

Authorities have registered a case under section 180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and commenced a search for Ansari's accomplice, who is believed to reside in Malegaon.

