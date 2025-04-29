Chris Bishop Heads to Sydney to Boost NZ's Infrastructure Investment

New Zealand’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop will embark on a strategic visit to Sydney today, aiming to further bolster New Zealand’s presence in the global infrastructure investment landscape. This trip follows the success of the NZ Infrastructure Investment Summit held last month and is part of the Government’s wider agenda to fuel economic growth through enhanced international engagement.

Minister Bishop emphasized that New Zealand is firmly "open for business" and is actively seeking to attract international investors to its burgeoning infrastructure sector. "In Sydney, I will present a New Zealand Government Infrastructure Investment update to the International Project Finance Association (IPFA)," Mr. Bishop stated. "The focus will be on highlighting the diverse and significant investment opportunities that are emerging across New Zealand’s national infrastructure pipeline."

The Minister’s presentation will serve as a pivotal platform to outline the Government’s ambitious plans, including major transport, energy, water, and urban development projects designed to support New Zealand’s future economic growth and resilience. The update is expected to attract the attention of key Australian and international investment houses, many of which are already seeking stable, long-term infrastructure assets.

Engagements with Major Investors

As part of his visit, Mr. Bishop will attend the prestigious 2025 National Infrastructure Awards dinner, hosted by Infrastructure Partnerships Australia. The awards recognize excellence in infrastructure development and financing, and attending will provide the Minister with a valuable networking opportunity among influential leaders in the sector.

In addition, Mr. Bishop will host an exclusive NZTE (New Zealand Trade and Enterprise) Investors Roundtable lunch, bringing together a curated group of major potential investors. Discussions will focus on concrete investment opportunities in New Zealand and explore partnerships that can leverage both private capital and public sector initiatives.

Learning from Australia’s Infrastructure Successes

The visit is not only about promoting opportunities but also about learning from Australia's best practices. Mr. Bishop’s itinerary includes site visits to several key transport projects:

WestConnex Toll Road : As one of Australia’s largest road infrastructure projects, WestConnex has played a critical role in alleviating congestion in Sydney and boosting economic productivity. The project’s successful public-private partnership model offers important lessons for New Zealand as it looks to finance and deliver large-scale transport initiatives.

Paramatta Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Programme: The Paramatta TOD project exemplifies integrated urban planning, combining high-density residential and commercial development with enhanced public transport infrastructure. Mr. Bishop aims to draw inspiration from this model to help shape New Zealand's own transit-oriented development policies, fostering more connected, sustainable cities.

Strengthening Trans-Tasman Collaboration

Minister Bishop’s Sydney visit is seen as part of a broader strategy to deepen trans-Tasman collaboration in infrastructure planning and investment. Building closer ties with Australia’s infrastructure sector is expected to enhance New Zealand’s capacity to attract world-class expertise and investment, crucial for delivering the Government’s large-scale ambitions.

Mr. Bishop departs for Sydney today, April 29, and will complete his official visit on Friday, May 2. Updates on the outcomes of the meetings and site visits are expected to be shared with the public and stakeholders upon his return.