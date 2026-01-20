Mauritius Asserts Sovereignty Over Chagos Archipelago

Mauritius has reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, responding decisively to former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media remarks that critiqued Britain's agreement to return the islands to Mauritius.

The sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago is backed by international law and is beyond dispute, stated Mauritius Attorney General Gavin Glover.

The Attorney General emphasized the country's anticipation of a rapid implementation of the treaty with Britain, in accordance with the previous commitments undertaken by both parties.

