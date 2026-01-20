Left Menu

Mauritius Asserts Sovereignty Over Chagos Archipelago

Mauritius has affirmed its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, countering a social media statement by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The country's claim is supported by international law, and they anticipate the swift execution of the treaty made with Britain to formalize the return of the islands.

Updated: 20-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mauritius has reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, responding decisively to former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media remarks that critiqued Britain's agreement to return the islands to Mauritius.

The sovereignty of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago is backed by international law and is beyond dispute, stated Mauritius Attorney General Gavin Glover.

The Attorney General emphasized the country's anticipation of a rapid implementation of the treaty with Britain, in accordance with the previous commitments undertaken by both parties.

