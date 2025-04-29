Pakistan Prepares for Legal Battle Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

Pakistan is taking steps towards international legal action in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The suspension follows a fatal attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir, escalating tensions between the neighbors.

Aqeel Malik, Pakistan's Minister of State for Law and Justice, said the government is considering several legal routes, such as approaching the World Bank, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, and the International Court of Justice. The issue at stake is India's alleged violation of the 1960 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

The treaty, crucial for Pakistan's agriculture and hydropower, has been operational since 1960 despite historical conflicts. Malik stressed that Islamabad is open to pursuing multiple legal channels. India, on its part, argues it cannot immediately halt water flows but intends to uphold its stance.

