Left Menu

Pakistan Prepares for Legal Battle Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension

Pakistan is gearing up for international legal action against India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The move follows a deadly attack in Kashmir, with Islamabad exploring avenues including the World Bank, Permanent Court of Arbitration, and the International Court of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:15 IST
Pakistan Prepares for Legal Battle Over Indus Waters Treaty Suspension
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan is taking steps towards international legal action in response to India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The suspension follows a fatal attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir, escalating tensions between the neighbors.

Aqeel Malik, Pakistan's Minister of State for Law and Justice, said the government is considering several legal routes, such as approaching the World Bank, the Permanent Court of Arbitration, and the International Court of Justice. The issue at stake is India's alleged violation of the 1960 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties.

The treaty, crucial for Pakistan's agriculture and hydropower, has been operational since 1960 despite historical conflicts. Malik stressed that Islamabad is open to pursuing multiple legal channels. India, on its part, argues it cannot immediately halt water flows but intends to uphold its stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025