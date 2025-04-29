Latur's Finest: Officers Honored with DGP Insignia

In an accolade for exemplary service, seven officers from Latur district have been selected to receive the prestigious Maharashtra DGP insignia.

The awards will be formally given on Maharashtra Day, May 1, recognizing their steadfast dedication to law enforcement and public service, as confirmed by an official.

The honored officers include individuals holding ranks from Sub-Divisional Police Officer to constable, highlighting a diverse group of dedicated contributors to public safety.

