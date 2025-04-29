Left Menu

Latur's Finest: Officers Honored with DGP Insignia

Seven officers from Latur district will be awarded the Maharashtra DGP insignia on Maharashtra Day for their exemplary service in law enforcement. The honors recognize personnel across various ranks, underscoring their dedication and professionalism in maintaining public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:28 IST
Latur's Finest: Officers Honored with DGP Insignia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an accolade for exemplary service, seven officers from Latur district have been selected to receive the prestigious Maharashtra DGP insignia.

The awards will be formally given on Maharashtra Day, May 1, recognizing their steadfast dedication to law enforcement and public service, as confirmed by an official.

The honored officers include individuals holding ranks from Sub-Divisional Police Officer to constable, highlighting a diverse group of dedicated contributors to public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates

Without major advances, conversational AI risks falling short of human-level intelligence

Fighting Food insecurity: AI could be the game-changer food banks desperately need

AI surges as dominant force in ocean waste tracking and management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025