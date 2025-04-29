Latur's Finest: Officers Honored with DGP Insignia
Seven officers from Latur district will be awarded the Maharashtra DGP insignia on Maharashtra Day for their exemplary service in law enforcement. The honors recognize personnel across various ranks, underscoring their dedication and professionalism in maintaining public safety.
In an accolade for exemplary service, seven officers from Latur district have been selected to receive the prestigious Maharashtra DGP insignia.
The awards will be formally given on Maharashtra Day, May 1, recognizing their steadfast dedication to law enforcement and public service, as confirmed by an official.
The honored officers include individuals holding ranks from Sub-Divisional Police Officer to constable, highlighting a diverse group of dedicated contributors to public safety.
