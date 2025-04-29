Delhi Bribery Case Exposes Flaws in Faceless Tax Scheme
A Delhi court extended the CBI custody of an income tax official and a chartered accountant involved in a bribery case related to the faceless I-T assessment scheme, designed to bolster transparency. CBI aims to uncover more during the extended custody, citing new developments.
In a significant development, a Delhi court has extended the custody of an income tax official and a chartered accountant, both embroiled in a bribery case connected to the 'faceless' I-T assessment scheme. The court's extension aims to facilitate a more thorough investigation into the alleged corruption.
Initially introduced by the finance ministry, the faceless scheme sought to enhance transparency and reduce human interference, preventing corrupt practices. Despite this, the involvement of the officials has highlighted potential shortcomings in the system. The district court found merit in the CBI's plea for extending custody based on new findings.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana, in her ruling, allowed two more days of custody to the CBI, emphasizing the need for further investigative measures. The accused, including Indian Revenue Service officer Vijayendra and Dinesh Kumar Agrawal, were found contacting plaintiffs in high-stakes I-T cases, offering favorable assessments for bribes. The CBI is keen on examining the full extent of this malpractice.
