Revamped NPS Vatsalya Scheme: Unlocking Savings for Minors
The NPS Vatsalya Scheme has introduced new rules to enhance its appeal, allowing partial withdrawals for minors' education and health needs. Parents can shift funds to NPS models, or exit with part annuitisation. Launched in 2024, the scheme fosters early financial literacy and long-term savings.
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has revamped the NPS Vatsalya Scheme to better cater to minors' financial needs. New provisions now allow partial withdrawals after three years for important expenses like education and medical treatment, empowering parents and guardians to support their children's future.
Significant changes also permit subscribers to switch to other NPS models or withdraw up to 80 percent of funds as a lump sum, while the remaining must be annuitised. These enhancements aim to make the scheme more flexible and supportive of long-term financial goals.
Launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the FY 2024-25 Union Budget, the NPS Vatsalya Scheme encourages financial literacy from a young age and aligns with India's vision for a financially secure nation by 2047.
