Assam Police Neutralizes NSCN Cadres in Dima Hasao Encounter

Three suspected NSCN cadres were killed in an encounter with Assam Police in Dima Hasao district. A cache of arms and ammunition was recovered. Acting on a tip-off, the police, in collaboration with central forces, engaged in a heavy firefight resulting in the militants' deaths. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant security operation, Assam Police neutralized three suspected cadres of the NSCN in the Dima Hasao district on Tuesday. The encounter, which unfolded following a tip-off, saw a heavy exchange of gunfire, ultimately leading to the militants' deaths.

Senior officials reported that the armed clash occurred between N Kubin and Herakilo, as the NSCN cadres entered from Nagaland. The joint forces, composed of Assam Police and central units, swiftly acted on the intelligence received, prompting an urgent operation in the area.

The aftermath of the encounter resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, and a significant cache of ammunition. As the area of conflict is somewhat remote, ongoing investigations and efforts to apprehend further accomplices are in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

