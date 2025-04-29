Assam Police Neutralizes NSCN Cadres in Dima Hasao Encounter

In a significant security operation, Assam Police neutralized three suspected cadres of the NSCN in the Dima Hasao district on Tuesday. The encounter, which unfolded following a tip-off, saw a heavy exchange of gunfire, ultimately leading to the militants' deaths.

Senior officials reported that the armed clash occurred between N Kubin and Herakilo, as the NSCN cadres entered from Nagaland. The joint forces, composed of Assam Police and central units, swiftly acted on the intelligence received, prompting an urgent operation in the area.

The aftermath of the encounter resulted in the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, a pistol, and a significant cache of ammunition. As the area of conflict is somewhat remote, ongoing investigations and efforts to apprehend further accomplices are in motion.

(With inputs from agencies.)