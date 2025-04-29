Supreme Court's Stand on Hate Speech: FIRs Clubbed for Joint Trials in Madurai

The Supreme Court has decided not to quash FIRs against two members of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath, accused of delivering hate speeches and praising Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. Instead, it has directed that the FIRs lodged in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu be clubbed for a single trial in Madurai.

In its ruling on April 22, Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta emphasized the objectionable nature of the speeches given on March 17, 2022. The speeches included remarks against UP Chief Minister's clothing, the Ayodhya judgment, and other religious practices, which incited community tensions.

The bench stated that the FIRs shared similar allegations and that separate proceedings could lead to conflicting judgments. Exercising its plenary powers, the Court ordered the transfer of cases to Madurai to ensure a unified trial, aligning with the interests of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)