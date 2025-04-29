Supreme Court Questions Use of Pegasus Spyware Amid Privacy Concerns
The Supreme Court of India is debating the use of the Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance, particularly if used against terrorists. A panel report has been filed, but public disclosure is limited due to national security. Individuals can learn if their privacy was breached amidst allegations of targeting political figures and activists.
The Supreme Court of India is facing tough questions regarding the use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance purposes. On Tuesday, the court examined the issue, especially its deployment against terrorists, after a probe panel submitted its findings. However, the court clarified that any details concerning the nation's security will not be publicized.
The debate stems from accusations that Pegasus was employed to surveil political opponents, journalists, and activists, leading to public outcry and demands for transparency. While the court promises to address individual privacy concerns, it maintains that any discourse on national security remains off-limits for public discussion.
Notable figures, including Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, have argued for transparency, especially if evidence suggests government involvement in privacy violations. Despite the controversy, the court remains cautious, emphasizing that national security cannot be compromised, while also ensuring individual rights are protected under the Constitution.
