Telangana's Tapping Scandal: A Deep Dive into Political Surveillance

Former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar has been questioned by the Telangana SIT in connection with alleged unauthorized phone tapping during the former BRS regime. Key political figures, including K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, have also been interrogated. Investigations continue to unfold, revealing a web of surveillance allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:52 IST
Telangana's Tapping Scandal: A Deep Dive into Political Surveillance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Telangana, former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar appeared before the state's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday. This comes amid ongoing investigations into purported phone tapping activities during the previous BRS regime.

Kumar, known for his connection as the nephew of ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, responded to a notice from the SIT, summoning him for examination. The investigation, already involving prominent politicians like K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, is making ripples in the political waters of Telangana.

The case centers around allegations of illicit surveillance, with claims pointing to unauthorized phone interceptions involving not only political figures but also businessmen and journalists. The investigation has seen former intelligence officials, such as ex-Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, being scrutinized, as the SIT works relentlessly to piece together this intricate scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

