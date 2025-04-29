Left Menu

Batalanda Detention Centre Report Resurfaces Amid Political Debate

A probe into the Batalanda Detention Centre in Sri Lanka from 1987-1990 has been sent to the attorney general. Allegations suggest that former opposition leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was indirectly involved in its operations. The issue has reignited amid new political discussions, spotlighting actions taken by past governments.

  • Sri Lanka

A probing report on the Batalanda Detention Centre, operative during 1987-1990 in Sri Lanka's north Colombo, has been forwarded to the attorney general for further action. The report, compiled by the Batalanda Commission in 1996 and published in 2000, alleges illegal activities during a tumultuous period marked by the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) anti-India rebellion.

During an inquiry initiated by then-President Chandrika Kumaratunga, efforts were made to implicate opposition leader Ranil Wickremesinghe in providing state support for a facility allegedly used as a detention center. Although the commission determined Wickremesinghe's indirect involvement, the findings have largely remained unaddressed.

The issue resurfaced when Wickremesinghe was interviewed by Al Jazeera, prompting political debates in parliament earlier this month. The current ruling party claims the report was previously ignored, renewing focus on historical governance and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

