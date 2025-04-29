Ahmedabad Authorities Launch Major Demolition Drive at Chandola Lake

In a decisive action, Ahmedabad's civic body commenced a large-scale demolition drive, targeting approximately 2,000 unauthorized constructions around Chandola Lake. This move followed the detention of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the area, prompting authorities to tackle such encroachments.

Equipped with earthmovers, around 50 teams were deployed to execute this mission. Approximately 2,000 policemen, alongside 20 companies of the State Reserve Police, were on-site to manage the situation, given the scale of the operation.

Chandola Lake, a region historically associated with illegal activities including being a hub for unrecognized Bangladeshi settlers, saw these stringent measures as part of Gujarat High Court's directive. Despite challenges, half of the targeted demolitions were completed by noon on Tuesday.

