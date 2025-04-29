Left Menu

Ahmedabad Authorities Launch Major Demolition Drive at Chandola Lake

Ahmedabad's civic body initiated a large-scale demolition operation to clear 2,000 illegally built structures near Chandola Lake, a day after detaining Bangladeshi immigrants from the area. With 50 teams using earthmovers and significant police deployment, this effort targets unauthorized constructions and associated illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:29 IST
Ahmedabad Authorities Launch Major Demolition Drive at Chandola Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive action, Ahmedabad's civic body commenced a large-scale demolition drive, targeting approximately 2,000 unauthorized constructions around Chandola Lake. This move followed the detention of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants from the area, prompting authorities to tackle such encroachments.

Equipped with earthmovers, around 50 teams were deployed to execute this mission. Approximately 2,000 policemen, alongside 20 companies of the State Reserve Police, were on-site to manage the situation, given the scale of the operation.

Chandola Lake, a region historically associated with illegal activities including being a hub for unrecognized Bangladeshi settlers, saw these stringent measures as part of Gujarat High Court's directive. Despite challenges, half of the targeted demolitions were completed by noon on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025