Tensions Erupt in Syrian Suburb as Druze Gunmen Clash with Pro-Government Forces
Violent clashes in Jaramana, a southern suburb of Damascus, resulted in at least 10 deaths following tensions between local Druze gunmen and pro-government forces. An audio recording criticizing Prophet Muhammad, wrongly attributed to a Druze cleric, exacerbated the situation. Authorities urge calm as investigations continue.
At least 10 individuals perished in violent confrontations in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana on Tuesday, involving local Druze gunmen and pro-government fighters, according to reports from a war monitor and an activist group.
The skirmishes follow weeks of mounting tensions between Syrian Druze gunmen and government security forces. A controversial audio clip criticizing Prophet Muhammad, attributed to a Druze cleric but later denied, further inflamed the situation. The Syrian Interior Ministry is investigating the incident, urging citizens to refrain from actions undermining security.
While the Druze leadership condemned the recording, they criticized the aggressive response. Inhabitants, like Abu Tarek Zaaour, blame the lack of state intervention for recurring clashes. As negotiations continue to return the bodies of attackers, a local editor underscores the volatile nature of the conflict.
