Rwanda Facilitates Troop Withdrawal Amid Tensions

On Tuesday, Rwanda escorted Southern African forces through its territory to Tanzania as they began withdrawing from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwanda's Foreign Minister and army spokesperson confirmed the move as a positive step in the peace process amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), which comprises 16 states, announced in March that it would terminate its mission and begin a phased withdrawal of the SAMIDRC force. The troops were deployed to aid Kinshasa in combating rebel groups but faced opposition from Rwanda, which argued the presence could exacerbate the conflict.

In February, eastern Congo's largest city, Goma, fell to M23 rebels allegedly backed by Rwanda. With mediation efforts ongoing, Rwanda has denied allegations of supporting M23 and continues to advocate for peace negotiations with an agreement targeted by May.

(With inputs from agencies.)