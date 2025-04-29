Left Menu

Rwanda Facilitates Troop Withdrawal Amid Tensions

Rwanda has assisted Southern African forces in withdrawing from eastern Congo, marking a step towards peace amid ongoing conflict involving the M23 rebels. The Southern African Development Community ended the mission's mandate, leading to a phased troop withdrawal, with many forces sheltering in U.N. peacekeeping bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Rwanda escorted Southern African forces through its territory to Tanzania as they began withdrawing from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Rwanda's Foreign Minister and army spokesperson confirmed the move as a positive step in the peace process amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), which comprises 16 states, announced in March that it would terminate its mission and begin a phased withdrawal of the SAMIDRC force. The troops were deployed to aid Kinshasa in combating rebel groups but faced opposition from Rwanda, which argued the presence could exacerbate the conflict.

In February, eastern Congo's largest city, Goma, fell to M23 rebels allegedly backed by Rwanda. With mediation efforts ongoing, Rwanda has denied allegations of supporting M23 and continues to advocate for peace negotiations with an agreement targeted by May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

