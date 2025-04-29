Left Menu

Hydroponic Weed Bust: DRI's Major Seizure at Ahmedabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 37.2 crore from four passengers at Ahmedabad airport. Intercepted with Ahmedabad Customs, they found the drug concealed in food items. The bust is part of ongoing investigations following a previous seizure, totaling 55 kg of contraband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:06 IST
Hydroponic Weed Bust: DRI's Major Seizure at Ahmedabad Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant bust on Tuesday, seizing hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 37.2 crore at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

DRI officers, in cooperation with Ahmedabad Customs, targeted four Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok based on specific intelligence. Upon inspecting their bags, they discovered cleverly concealed packets of the cannabis variant within branded food items.

The contraband, totaling 37.2 kilograms, was identified as hydroponic weed, a high-grade cannabis cultivated with advanced soilless techniques. The suspects were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. This is the second such incident at the airport in 10 days, with ongoing investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025