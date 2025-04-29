Hydroponic Weed Bust: DRI's Major Seizure at Ahmedabad Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) made a significant bust on Tuesday, seizing hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs 37.2 crore at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

DRI officers, in cooperation with Ahmedabad Customs, targeted four Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok based on specific intelligence. Upon inspecting their bags, they discovered cleverly concealed packets of the cannabis variant within branded food items.

The contraband, totaling 37.2 kilograms, was identified as hydroponic weed, a high-grade cannabis cultivated with advanced soilless techniques. The suspects were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. This is the second such incident at the airport in 10 days, with ongoing investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)