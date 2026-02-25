Vigilance Operation: Kerala Official Arrested in Record Bribe Bust

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala Vigilance officials have detained Deepesh Kumar, a panchayat overseer, after allegedly catching him in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. This arrest marks the largest trap seizure in the department's history, according to the officers involved.

The incident unfolded when a businessman in Ernakulam, who had applied for a warehouse completion certificate, reported an attempt to extort money from him. Initially, Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh, which was later negotiated to Rs 15 lakh during phone conversations.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau devised a strategic trap, resulting in Kumar's arrest near the Kakkanad Collectorate, as he accepted Rs 5 lakh in cash and a cheque for Rs 10 lakh. Kumar, now in judicial custody, was later found with unaccounted cash and incriminating financial documents at his properties.

