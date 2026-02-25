Left Menu

Vigilance Operation: Kerala Official Arrested in Record Bribe Bust

A Kerala panchayat overseer, Deepesh Kumar, was arrested after being caught accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe for issuing a warehouse completion certificate. This major operation is described as the biggest trap seizure by Vigilance officials in the department's history. The complaint was filed by a businessman in Ernakulam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:52 IST
Vigilance Operation: Kerala Official Arrested in Record Bribe Bust
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Kerala Vigilance officials have detained Deepesh Kumar, a panchayat overseer, after allegedly catching him in the act of accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh. This arrest marks the largest trap seizure in the department's history, according to the officers involved.

The incident unfolded when a businessman in Ernakulam, who had applied for a warehouse completion certificate, reported an attempt to extort money from him. Initially, Kumar allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh, which was later negotiated to Rs 15 lakh during phone conversations.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau devised a strategic trap, resulting in Kumar's arrest near the Kakkanad Collectorate, as he accepted Rs 5 lakh in cash and a cheque for Rs 10 lakh. Kumar, now in judicial custody, was later found with unaccounted cash and incriminating financial documents at his properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India
3
India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi tells Israeli Parliament.

India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi...

 Global
4
No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM Modi in his address to Israeli Parliament.

No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026