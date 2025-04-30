High-Stakes Legal Defense: Wisconsin Judge and Renowned Lawyer Take on Controversial Immigration Case

A Milwaukee County circuit judge, Hannah Dugan, faces serious charges after allegedly assisting a man in avoiding immigration authorities during a court appearance. Prominent conservative lawyer Paul Clement, recognized for his advocacy in the U.S. Supreme Court, has joined Dugan's defense team.

Dugan was charged with obstructing a government proceeding and preventing an arrest. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily suspended her from her duties pending the outcome of her case. Paul Clement, known for his past tenure as U.S. solicitor general under the George W. Bush administration, brings significant legal weight to Dugan's defense.

This case underscores the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and local authorities concerning immigration enforcement policies. Dugan allegedly allowed Eduardo Flores-Ruiz to evade arrest, drawing attention to a broader struggle over local versus federal jurisdiction in immigration matters.

