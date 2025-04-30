Left Menu

Iraqi Man Charged with Illegal Voting in New York: A Closer Look at the Investigation

An Iraqi man named Akeel Abdul Jamiel living in New York is charged with illegal voting in the 2020 election, aided by an investigation from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Jamiel, who identified as a Trump supporter in a previous lawsuit, allegedly voted despite not being a U.S. citizen.

An Iraqi immigrant in upstate New York, Akeel Abdul Jamiel, has been indicted on charges of illegal voting in the 2020 election. The charges come amid heightened concerns about electoral integrity.

Authorities allege that Jamiel cast his vote while fully aware he was not a United States citizen. The investigation was conducted with assistance from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, then working to curb government waste and fraud. The misdemeanor charge carries a potential penalty of one year in prison.

Efforts to contact Jamiel for comments were unsuccessful, and his legal representation remains unclear. Jamiel, who previously identified himself as a supporter of Donald Trump, is said to have registered with New York's Conservative Party just before the election. The Justice Department highlighted the crucial role of inter-agency cooperation in addressing election security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

