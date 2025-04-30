Left Menu

South Korean Prosecutors Raid Ousted President's Residence

South Korean prosecutors conduct a search at former President Yoon Suk Yeol's residence, investigating ties to influence-peddling involving religious figures. Yoon, ousted over plans to declare martial law, had resisted previous search attempts. It's unclear if prosecutors entered the residence during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 06:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 06:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean prosecutors have initiated a search operation at the private residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as reported by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday. Yoon was ousted on April 4 following attempts to declare martial law late last year.

Prosecutors are investigating a case of influence-peddling involving religious figures and are specifically looking for documents that could link them to Yoon and his wife. However, it remains uncertain whether the investigators have successfully entered the premises.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, which is overseeing the inquiry, has not provided any comments. Following his impeachment on December 14 by the parliament, Yoon had resisted previous attempts to search the official presidential residence, citing security and protection of classified materials as reasons. He relocated to his private residence on April 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

