South Korean Prosecutors Raid Ousted President's Residence

South Korean prosecutors have initiated a search operation at the private residence of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, as reported by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday. Yoon was ousted on April 4 following attempts to declare martial law late last year.

Prosecutors are investigating a case of influence-peddling involving religious figures and are specifically looking for documents that could link them to Yoon and his wife. However, it remains uncertain whether the investigators have successfully entered the premises.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office, which is overseeing the inquiry, has not provided any comments. Following his impeachment on December 14 by the parliament, Yoon had resisted previous attempts to search the official presidential residence, citing security and protection of classified materials as reasons. He relocated to his private residence on April 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)