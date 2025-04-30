Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Temple Wall Collapse in Andhra Pradesh

A wall collapse at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh resulted in the death of seven people and injured several others. Heavy rains are blamed for loosening the soil, causing the collapse. Rescue efforts by NDRF and state authorities are ongoing.

Tragedy Strikes: Temple Wall Collapse in Andhra Pradesh
In a tragic event, seven individuals lost their lives, and several sustained injuries following the collapse of a rain-soaked wall at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, officials have reported.

Preliminary reviews by Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha suggest that the heavy rains in the area caused the soil to loosen, leading to the wall's collapse at the temple in Simchalam. Rescue operations are currently underway to manage the aftermath.

The response efforts have seen the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) alongside state authorities. Injured individuals have been moved to nearby hospitals for treatment, bringing attention to the need for prompt disaster management strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

