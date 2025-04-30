Crackdown Chaos: U.S. Revokes International Student Visas
The U.S. government's crackdown on international students has led to visa revocations without clear explanations, sparking lawsuits and confusion. The Department of Homeland Security used a crime database to flag student visa holders, impacting thousands, as the government restores their status while formulating new guidelines amid legal challenges.
The U.S. government has initiated a controversial crackdown on international students, outlining the criteria for visa revocations. Thousands have been affected, sparking lawsuits and protests. Federal officials announced they are reinstating students' legal statuses while working on a new policy framework.
Many students, including Akshar Patel, faced legal status termination after their names appeared in an FBI database. Their misdemeanors, often minor, were nonetheless used as grounds for revocation. Legal experts argue these actions exceed prior policy limits.
Critics, including U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes, label the crackdown as overreaching, causing undue harm and confusion. The government claims the database entries served as investigative alerts, not grounds for deportation. Legal battles continue as stakeholders seek resolution to secure students' presence in the U.S.
