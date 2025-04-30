Left Menu

Global Push for Democratic Support in Venezuela Gains Momentum

A global human rights watchdog has urged the US and other governments to enhance support for democratic change in Venezuela and hold President Nicolas Maduro accountable for intensified dissent crackdowns post-election. Human Rights Watch calls for more sanctions and highlights issues raised by US sanctions on the International Criminal Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:23 IST
A global human rights watchdog has called on the United States and other international governments to enhance support for democratic changes in Venezuela. The organization urges holding President Nicolas Maduro accountable for the intensified crackdown on dissent that followed last year's presidential election.

Human Rights Watch specifically advocates for the US to impose further sanctions on Venezuelan government officials and ruling party-loyal armed groups linked to human rights violations post-July 28 election. Despite Maduro's claim of victory, credible evidence shows otherwise, with ruling authorities failing to provide detailed vote counts.

The watchdog raises concerns over US sanctions on the International Criminal Court, emphasizing potential impacts on investigations into possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela. They stress that broader cooperation with the ICC may be affected, potentially hindering justice for victims globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

