Winston Peters to Visit New Caledonia, Strengthening Regional and Diplomatic Ties

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, is set to embark on a strategic diplomatic visit to New Caledonia later this week, marking a significant moment in the evolving relationship between New Zealand, New Caledonia, and France.

Peters will depart on Thursday, May 1, for the French territory in the South Pacific and return the following day, Friday, May 2. The visit is his third official trip to New Caledonia, having previously traveled there in 2018 and 2024. This continuity underscores his longstanding engagement with Pacific affairs and regional stability.

A Crucial Moment in New Caledonia's History

“This visit comes at an important moment in New Caledonia’s history,” Peters said ahead of his departure. The French territory has been navigating a politically sensitive period, particularly following recent referendums on independence from France. As such, Peters’ presence carries both symbolic and strategic weight as New Zealand continues to champion peaceful dialogue and regional cooperation.

New Caledonia is a French overseas collectivity that has held a series of independence referenda under the 1998 Nouméa Accord. Although the most recent referendum in 2021 resulted in a vote to remain part of France, significant political divisions persist between pro-independence Kanak groups and loyalist factions.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

During his visit, Peters will meet with key figures including French Minister for Overseas Territories Manuel Valls and the recently appointed President of the Government of New Caledonia, Alcide Ponga. The meeting is expected to focus on regional collaboration, economic development, and governance challenges.

“We are looking forward to meeting the new leadership of the Government of New Caledonia and continuing New Zealand’s warm and long-standing relationship with France,” Peters said. His remarks reflect New Zealand’s enduring interest in fostering strong ties with both French authorities and indigenous Pacific leadership.

Support for Pacific Multilateral Institutions

Peters’ itinerary also includes a visit to the headquarters of the Pacific Community (SPC), a key intergovernmental scientific and technical organization based in Nouméa. He will hold discussions with SPC Director-General Dr. Stuart Minchin. The SPC provides crucial expertise to Pacific nations in areas ranging from public health and agriculture to oceanography and disaster preparedness.

“The Pacific Community plays an indispensable role in helping the region navigate shared challenges, particularly in the face of climate change, marine resource management, and sustainable development,” Peters emphasized.

New Zealand’s Role in the Pacific

As a founding member of the Pacific Islands Forum and a close neighbor to New Caledonia, New Zealand continues to advocate for regional unity, good governance, and equitable development. Peters noted, “New Zealand wants to listen, learn, and support New Caledonia’s pathway forward as a neighbour and fellow member of the Pacific Islands Forum.”

The visit is expected to reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to inclusive Pacific partnerships, particularly at a time when geopolitical interests in the region are intensifying due to increased global attention from powers like China and the United States.

This short but meaningful visit reiterates Winston Peters’ reputation as a veteran statesman with deep regional experience and a pragmatic approach to Pacific diplomacy. As New Caledonia stands at a crossroads, New Zealand's engagement signals a continued emphasis on peace, resilience, and mutual respect in the Pacific community.