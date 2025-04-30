Suspect Apprehended in Uppsala Hair Salon Shooting

Swedish police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a suspect following a tragic shooting in Uppsala that resulted in three fatalities. The incident occurred at a local hair salon on the previous day.

Authorities have identified the suspect, who is currently being interrogated as part of an extensive investigation into the crime. Officials emphasized that the shooting is regarded as an isolated event.

Contrary to initial speculations, police clarified that the shooting is not connected to the traditional Walpurgis night festivities scheduled in Uppsala. The community remains on high alert as the inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)