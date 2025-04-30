Suspect Apprehended in Uppsala Hair Salon Shooting
Swedish police apprehended a suspect after a shooting left three dead at a hair salon in Uppsala. Considered an isolated event, the incident is not linked to the upcoming Walpurgis night celebrations. The suspect is one of several people being questioned as part of a broader investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:26 IST
Swedish police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a suspect following a tragic shooting in Uppsala that resulted in three fatalities. The incident occurred at a local hair salon on the previous day.
Authorities have identified the suspect, who is currently being interrogated as part of an extensive investigation into the crime. Officials emphasized that the shooting is regarded as an isolated event.
Contrary to initial speculations, police clarified that the shooting is not connected to the traditional Walpurgis night festivities scheduled in Uppsala. The community remains on high alert as the inquiry continues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arson Attack on Governor Shapiro's Residence Sparks Investigation
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports
Contentious MUDA Land Case: A Call for Deeper Investigation
Court orders Lokayukta police to continue investigation in MUDA site allotment case.
NHRC Launches Investigation Into Murshidabad Violence