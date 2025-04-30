Ministry of Defence and MyGov Launch National Design Contest for IDC-2025 at Gyanpath

As India approaches its 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the citizen engagement platform MyGov, has launched an exciting opportunity for patriotic citizens and creative minds across the country. From May 1 to May 15, 2025, the government is hosting a national-level 'Competition for Design of Formation on Gyanpath', inviting entries from individuals to design a symbolic and inspirational visual formation that will be showcased at the iconic Gyanpath, Red Fort, New Delhi, during the Independence Day Ceremony 2025 (IDC-2025).

This initiative aims to promote national pride and foster creative expression, particularly among the country’s youth. It also seeks to engage the public directly in the ceremonial festivities through artistic contribution.

What the Competition Entails

Participants are tasked with conceptualizing and designing a creative formation that will be executed by a contingent composed of cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, and school children. The formation will serve as a living tableau, visually representing themes of national unity, progress, or historical legacy, and should include a suitable backdrop as part of the final submission.

Designs may draw inspiration from previous Independence Day events, particularly the patterns and visual themes created at earlier editions of the IDC at Gyanpath. Entries can be submitted as hand-drawn or computer-generated designs in formats such as JPG, PDF, or other digital files, as specified on the MyGov portal.

Attractive Rewards for Participants

To acknowledge and encourage wide participation, the competition offers the following rewards:

💰 Cash Prize of ₹10,000/- each for the top three winning entries .

🎫 E-invitations to witness the IDC-2025 event at Red Fort will be given to the top 250 participants , each allowed to bring one companion (a guardian, spouse, or relative).

🏅 All participants will be eligible for an online Certificate of Participation, officially issued by MyGov.

Eligibility and Key Guidelines

Before submitting entries, participants must take note of the following terms and conditions:

Indian Citizenship is a must for all participants. Each person can submit only one entry for the competition. The design can be manual or digital, but if it includes any image/logo references, those references must be uploaded alongside the final design. Impersonation or double participation will lead to automatic disqualification. Designs should not include copyrighted materials, and an undertaking confirming this must be submitted. Each participant must register with a unique mobile number and email ID. Travel, food, and accommodation costs for attending the IDC event will be borne by participants themselves; only the e-invitation will be provided. Employees involved in organizing the event, or their close relatives, are not eligible to participate. Entries will be screened by a designated committee from the Ministry of Defence, and the final decision will be binding. The Ministry retains all rights to use the submitted designs, in full or in part, and no future copyright claims will be entertained.

How to Participate

Participants can submit their designs through the official MyGov website: https://www.mygov.in

The submission window is open from May 1 to May 15, 2025. Interested individuals are encouraged to begin working on their ideas early, review past designs for guidance, and ensure they meet all technical and ethical submission criteria.

A Call to Patriotic Creativity

This competition presents a rare chance for Indian citizens to leave their creative imprint on the nation’s most celebrated public event. Whether you're an artist, student, designer, or simply someone passionate about the country, the Formation Design Contest for IDC-2025 is a unique opportunity to contribute meaningfully to India’s Independence Day tribute.

For more updates and details, follow official announcements via MyGov and associated Ministry of Defence communications.