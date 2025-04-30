Delhi High Court Dismisses Election Petition Against Chirag Paswan

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the election of Chirag Paswan as president of the Lok Janshakti Party from Bihar's Hajipur constituency, citing territorial jurisdiction constraints.

Justice Amit Bansal emphasized that the election was conducted in Bihar, thereby rendering the Delhi High Court powerless to adjudicate the petition. The petitioner, who accused Paswan and his associates of previous criminal activities, has been advised to pursue other legal avenues as stipulated by law.

The court further noted that filing a false affidavit or concealing information in electoral documentation is a violation of Section 125A of the Representation of People Act, punishable by up to six months imprisonment.

(With inputs from agencies.)