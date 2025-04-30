Tragic Clash in Muzaffarnagar: An Affair Turned Deadly
A 25-year-old man named Anil was beaten to death in Muzaffarnagar over an alleged affair. Police have arrested Nikhil following the incident. Anil had visited Mukeempura village, where he was attacked over a dispute involving a love affair. A detailed investigation is currently underway.
A 25-year-old man was tragically killed in Muzaffarnagar over what is suspected to be a romantic entanglement. The victim, identified as Anil from Etawa village, was visiting his brother's in-laws in Mukeempura when a violent altercation occurred.
According to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, a nighttime dispute led to Anil being attacked with wooden sticks. The police responded swiftly to the emergency call, but unfortunately, Anil succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Nikhil, a suspect from a nearby village, has been apprehended following a complaint by Anil's brother. The Binauli Station House Officer, Shivdutt, suggests a love affair may have sparked this tragic event, and investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
