Tragic Clash in Muzaffarnagar: An Affair Turned Deadly

A 25-year-old man was tragically killed in Muzaffarnagar over what is suspected to be a romantic entanglement. The victim, identified as Anil from Etawa village, was visiting his brother's in-laws in Mukeempura when a violent altercation occurred.

According to Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai, a nighttime dispute led to Anil being attacked with wooden sticks. The police responded swiftly to the emergency call, but unfortunately, Anil succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Nikhil, a suspect from a nearby village, has been apprehended following a complaint by Anil's brother. The Binauli Station House Officer, Shivdutt, suggests a love affair may have sparked this tragic event, and investigations are ongoing.

