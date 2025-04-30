Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Conflict: A Political Dilemma

The discussion on Karnataka's Social and Educational Survey report, known as the 'caste census', was postponed with no fixed date. Internal government disagreements and objections from influential communities are causing delays. While some groups support the census, demanding it be publicized, others consider it unscientific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:16 IST
Karnataka's debate over the Social and Educational Survey report, commonly referred to as the 'caste census', has hit yet another roadblock as its evaluation in a special state cabinet meeting has been deferred with an undefined date.

Underlined by political and social contention, the previously scheduled cabinet discussion for May 2 is postponed amidst conflicting opinions. Concerns regarding its scientific validity and representation have been voiced by various ministers and community groups.

Decisively, the report faces stark opposition from Karnataka's dominant communities like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats while gaining support from Dalit leaders and some OBCs who are urging transparency and follow-through considering the financial investment in the survey.

