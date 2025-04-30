Karnataka's Caste Census Conflict: A Political Dilemma

Karnataka's debate over the Social and Educational Survey report, commonly referred to as the 'caste census', has hit yet another roadblock as its evaluation in a special state cabinet meeting has been deferred with an undefined date.

Underlined by political and social contention, the previously scheduled cabinet discussion for May 2 is postponed amidst conflicting opinions. Concerns regarding its scientific validity and representation have been voiced by various ministers and community groups.

Decisively, the report faces stark opposition from Karnataka's dominant communities like the Vokkaligas and Veershaiva-Lingayats while gaining support from Dalit leaders and some OBCs who are urging transparency and follow-through considering the financial investment in the survey.

