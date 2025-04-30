Left Menu

Karnataka HC Stays ED Probe Against Amnesty India: What's Next?

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay on the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering proceedings against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd and its former head, Aakar Patel. The proceedings are on hold until further court orders, following a 2022 prosecution complaint.

  India

In a significant judgment, the Karnataka High Court has temporarily halted the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering investigation against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL) and its former director, Aakar Patel. This temporary stay holds the 2022 prosecution case in abeyance until further instructions from the court.

The relief was granted by Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar, who instructed the ED to hold off on its inquiries guided by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Notices were also served inviting the ED to respond to petitions aiming to dismiss the case.

The roots of the ongoing legal entanglement trace back to a 2019 FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) for alleged violations of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) norms. Controversy deepened when Amnesty India's accounts were frozen, marking an alleged clampdown on civil society. The court's latest intervention, following precedent, provides temporary relief amidst this complex legal saga.

