Telangana Leads the Way: First Caste Survey Sparks Nationwide Change

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Telangana became the first state to conduct a comprehensive caste survey, a move inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

The initiative has prompted the Centre to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming nationwide census, marking a significant policy shift.

The Telangana caste survey revealed that 56.32% of the population belongs to Backward Castes, leading to proposed reservations in education and employment. Assembly discussions emphasized the potential impact of this policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)