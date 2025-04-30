Telangana Leads the Way: First Caste Survey Sparks Nationwide Change
Telangana, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, conducted India's first caste survey in decades, following a vision by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The survey showed 56.32% of Telangana's population belongs to Backward Castes. This move has inspired the national inclusion of caste enumeration in upcoming census exercises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that Telangana became the first state to conduct a comprehensive caste survey, a move inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.
The initiative has prompted the Centre to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming nationwide census, marking a significant policy shift.
The Telangana caste survey revealed that 56.32% of the population belongs to Backward Castes, leading to proposed reservations in education and employment. Assembly discussions emphasized the potential impact of this policy change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement