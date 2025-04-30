Medical Scam Uncovered: Man Arrested for Duping Victim in Delhi
A 38-year-old man in Delhi has been arrested for impersonating a relative and tricking a victim into transferring Rs 1.25 lakh for a fake medical emergency. The police successfully identified and apprehended the suspect, Shyam Singh, in Sirsa, Haryana. Further investigation is ongoing.
According to officials, the scam began when the complainant received a call from a person pretending to be a hospitalized relative due to an accident. Under the guise of urgency, the victim was manipulated into sending money for treatment, only discovering later it was a fraud.
Police teams investigating the case were able to trace and apprehend Singh, who is now in custody. Authorities are continuing the inquiry to explore further leads and any possible links to additional crimes.
