Medical Scam Uncovered: Man Arrested for Duping Victim in Delhi

A 38-year-old man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a victim by posing as a relative in distress. The accused convinced the victim to transfer Rs 1.25 lakh, claiming a medical emergency. Police identified him as Shyam Singh from Sirsa, Haryana.

According to officials, the scam began when the complainant received a call from a person pretending to be a hospitalized relative due to an accident. Under the guise of urgency, the victim was manipulated into sending money for treatment, only discovering later it was a fraud.

Police teams investigating the case were able to trace and apprehend Singh, who is now in custody. Authorities are continuing the inquiry to explore further leads and any possible links to additional crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)