Ukraine-U.S. Set to Ink Critical Minerals Pact

The Prime Minister of Ukraine announced that Ukraine and the United States are poised to sign a pivotal minerals agreement within the next 24 hours, pending final details. This redefined partnership may involve future U.S. aid as a contribution to the deal.

In a significant geopolitical development, Ukraine and the United States are on the verge of concluding a crucial minerals agreement. The Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, disclosed that the final aspects of the deal would be sorted within the next 24 hours.

This marks an evolution into a 'real partnership deal,' as articulated by Prime Minister Shmyhal in televised statements on Wednesday. The arrangement holds potential avenues for future U.S. aid to be considered as part of the partnership's contributions.

With the international spotlight on this impending agreement, the deal could cement the collaboration between the two nations, influencing both geopolitical and economic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

