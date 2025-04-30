Chinese Mercenaries in Ukraine: Unveiling Russia's Recruitment with Tacit Beijing Approval

U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns over Russia's utilization of Chinese fighters in the Ukraine conflict, prompting a call for a briefing from the State Department. Lawmakers suggested that Moscow's employment of Chinese mercenaries likely comes with Beijing's tacit approval.

The concern stems from Ukraine's claim of capturing two Chinese individuals fighting for Russia, with U.S. officials confirming these mercenaries lack direct government ties. Amid growing apprehensions, the House's select committee urged the Trump administration to press China over its Russian alignment.

Despite China's claims of a neutral stance, U.S. representatives demand accountability and an explanation on the actions taken. With China providing dual-use products to Russia, tensions over its role in the war are mounting, affecting global diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)