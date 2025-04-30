Left Menu

A Historic Leap for Social Justice: The Caste Census Revolution

The Modi government's recent announcement of a caste census is being widely celebrated by BJP allies as a historic step towards social justice and inclusive governance. Key political figures emphasize its potential for data-driven policymaking, marking progress in addressing the needs of marginalized communities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The announcement of a caste census by the Modi government has been met with widespread acclaim from BJP allies, marking it as a 'historic step' toward social justice. Prominent leaders underscore the move as a pivotal moment for inclusive governance in India.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to inclusivity, stating the census will provide the data needed for crafting policies that serve marginalized populations. He highlighted the evolution of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' from a guiding principle to tangible practice.

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed that the decision fulfills a long-held demand of his party, heralding it as a source of 'big happiness'. Other leaders, like Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, described it as a decisive move toward genuine social justice, aligning with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision for an equitable society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

