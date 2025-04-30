A Historic Leap for Social Justice: The Caste Census Revolution
The Modi government's recent announcement of a caste census is being widely celebrated by BJP allies as a historic step towards social justice and inclusive governance. Key political figures emphasize its potential for data-driven policymaking, marking progress in addressing the needs of marginalized communities across India.
The announcement of a caste census by the Modi government has been met with widespread acclaim from BJP allies, marking it as a 'historic step' toward social justice. Prominent leaders underscore the move as a pivotal moment for inclusive governance in India.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to inclusivity, stating the census will provide the data needed for crafting policies that serve marginalized populations. He highlighted the evolution of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' from a guiding principle to tangible practice.
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed that the decision fulfills a long-held demand of his party, heralding it as a source of 'big happiness'. Other leaders, like Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, described it as a decisive move toward genuine social justice, aligning with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision for an equitable society.
