International Efforts Mobilize to Combat Jerusalem Wildfires
Wildfires on the outskirts of Jerusalem prompted evacuations and highway closures as Israel sought international aid. TV images showed flames nearing the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway. Italy and Croatia are sending firefighting planes, with additional help requested from Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria. Thirteen people were injured amid Memorial Day events being canceled.
Wildfires engulfed areas near Jerusalem on Wednesday, causing evacuations and shutting down a central highway. As flames threatened the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, Israel called for international firefighting support.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Italy and Croatia will dispatch firefighting aircraft to douse the flames. Requests have also been made to Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria, according to the Foreign Ministry. Israel mobilized 120 fire and rescue teams, alongside military search and rescue forces, to tackle the blaze.
Police evacuated three communities, and at least 13 individuals sustained injuries. With no fatalities reported, the fires coincided with Israel's Memorial Day, leading to the cancellation of numerous ceremonies, including the main Independence Day state event in Jerusalem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thousands of Gaza patients waiting for urgent medical evacuation
UN Experts Urge Italy to Revoke Controversial Security Decree Amid Rights Concerns
Italy's Defense Stance: Balancing Peace Talks and Military Spending
Imola's Future Hangs in the Balance: Can Italy Retain Two F1 Races?
Elevating Strategic Ties: India and Italy's Defence Collaboration