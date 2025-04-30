International Efforts Mobilize to Combat Jerusalem Wildfires

Wildfires engulfed areas near Jerusalem on Wednesday, causing evacuations and shutting down a central highway. As flames threatened the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, Israel called for international firefighting support.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Italy and Croatia will dispatch firefighting aircraft to douse the flames. Requests have also been made to Greece, Cyprus, and Bulgaria, according to the Foreign Ministry. Israel mobilized 120 fire and rescue teams, alongside military search and rescue forces, to tackle the blaze.

Police evacuated three communities, and at least 13 individuals sustained injuries. With no fatalities reported, the fires coincided with Israel's Memorial Day, leading to the cancellation of numerous ceremonies, including the main Independence Day state event in Jerusalem.

